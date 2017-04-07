Share This: Here’s When Killjoys, Dark Matter, And New Series Blood Drive Premiere On Space This Summer Neil

The hunt is back on—and more badass than ever—because we’ve got premiere dates for fan-favourite thriller, Dark Matter, in addition to our most watched original series, Killjoys.

It gets better: Space revs up the summer with a new action-packed grindhouse series, appropriately called Blood Drive.

Below is a chronological list of Space premieres just announced, plus plenty of juicy deets about what to expect. Of course, stay tuned for way more info in the coming weeks.

Dark Matter – Season 3 Premiere

Friday, June 9 at 8pm ET *Two episodes back-to-back* (Then single eps weekly on Fridays at 9pm ET)

Based on the graphic novel created by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie, Dark Matter centres on an intergalactic crew who awaken on a derelict spaceship with no memories of who they are or how they got there. After the EOS 7 space station is destroyed, the survivors fight to stay alive and find the rest of their crew.

Blood Drive – Series Premiere

Wednesday, June 14 at 10pm ET

Get uncomfortable…! In the tradition of classic grindhouse movies, Blood Drive is a new series soaked in high-octane chaos and just barely approved for television. After Los Angeles’ last good cop (Alan Ritchson) is forced to join a twisted cross-country death race, his only hope of survival is a dangerous femme fatale who has the need for speed (Christina Ochoa). Oh, and forget gasoline… these cars run on human blood! The series is from Universal Cable Productions and executive producers John Hlavin (Underworld Awakening), David Straiton (Bates Motel) and Frederik Malmberg (Let Me In), along with producer Mark Wheeler (Becoming). James Roland (Weeds) created the project and is a co-executive producer on the series.

Killjoys – Season 3 Premiere

Friday, June 30 at 8pm ET

After sustaining serious personal losses, our trio of interplanetary bounty hunters must come together and prepare themselves for what lies ahead. Tension and tragedy loom over the J Star System as they struggle to assemble an army and prepare for battle.