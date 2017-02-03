Share This: Kid Koala Concerts Invite The Audience To Play Along On Turntables Julia White

Weeknights 6e 3p

Eric San—scratch DJ, music producer and graphic novelist—better known by his stage name Kid Koala, has been making music for decades. His new album Music to Draw to: Satellite breaks from his previous sound by creating more melodic and harmonious ballads. Working with Icelandic singer Emiliana Torrini, the album also features an iridescent dreamy quality to the DJ’s mixes.

Known for his unique live concert concepts, his latest set up allows the audience to participate in the sound creation. Each viewer is provided with a turntable and Koala sends out light cues to conduct the room in what to play, thereby creating an interactive immersive musical experience.

We sat down with Kid Koala who explained the out-of-this-world concept for his new album and how he finds inspiration for his recordings and live shows.

Music To Draw To: Satellite was released on January 20, 2017 via Arts & Crafts. You can catch Kid Koala on tour now.

Kid Koala Tour Dates

January 26 – Toronto ON – The Rivoli

January 27 – Toronto ON – The Rivoli

January 28 – Toronto ON – The Rivoli

February 2 – Montreal QC – Phi Centre

February 3 – Montreal QC – Phi Centre

February 4 – Montreal QC – Phi Centre

February 12 – New York NY – Le Poisson Rouge (two shows)

February 16 – Ottawa ON – National Arts Centre Fourth Stage

February 17 – Ottawa ON – National Arts Centre Fourth Stage

February 18 – Ottawa ON – National Arts Centre Fourth Stage