Kevin Feige Promises A ‘Very Different’ New Direction For Marvel Studios

Over the last decade, Marvel’s approach to filmmaking has had a massive influence on the movie business. Where everyone used to focus on franchises, they’re now building universes that allow characters from several franchises to intersect. For Marvel, this has been a bulletproof strategy, giving them little reason to do things differently—but that’s about to change. Speaking to Collider, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that they have some major changes in mind after the next Avengers movie. “We have an idea,” he said. “And it’s gonna be very, very different.”

While some have speculated that expired contracts are forcing the studio to dramatically re-think the casting of their characters, Feige says that’s not the case. “We’ve had people under contract for certain films, then we’ve had new ideas and new directions like Civil War like we wanted to do, and we’ve been lucky enough to make new contracts,” he explained. “The cast has been awesome in their enthusiasm for the direction and the storylines that we’ve been telling. So it really does, right now, all start with where we wanna take the stories. Certainly as we get to Infinity War there is a sense of a climax if not a conclusion… by the time we’re at untitled Avengers 4… what happens after that will be very different. I don’t know if it’s Phase 4. It might be a new thing.”

You may be tempted to guess what Marvel has in mind, but Feige says they have yet to invest much time in this mysterious new approach. “We’re not actively discussing anything past untitled Avengers, other than we’ve dated Spider-Man: Homecoming 2… because that’s the agreement we made with Sony for the inclusion of Spidey in the Avengers films, and James Gunn doing a third Guardians of the Galaxy at some point. But really the whole focus of Marvel Studios is, counting Guardians 2, the next eight films that are gonna take up all of our time.”

