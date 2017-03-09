Share This: Kerry Washington, Nathan Fillion, And More Join The Cast Of Cars 3 Sara

Get ready: Olivia Pope, Mal Reynolds, and Big Boo will be travelling to Radiator Springs this summer.

Just this week, Disney/Pixar announced that three notable film and television actors—Kerry Washington (Scandal, Confirmation) Nathan Fillion (Castle, Firefly) and Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black)—are part of the cast of the upcoming Cars 3.

According to Disney/Pixar, Washington plays Natalie Certain, a “highly respected statistical analyst who knows her numbers” and who has a keen “ability to evaluate a racer’s stats” but could be “underestimating the importance of determination.” Based on the promotional pictures released by Pixar, it looks like Certain will be the host of some sort of ESPN-esque racing analysis show.

It’s certainly a different character for Washington, who is known for taking on largely dramatic roles, but it’s one that she was grateful to have the opportunity to play—she told People Magazine that she was happy to be part of a movie she can take her kids to, pointing out that “Scandal isn’t exactly a Disney Jr. show.” Voice acting for Cars 3 also gave Washington the opportunity to work while she was pregnant with her son, as she didn’t have to worry about hiding her growing baby belly.

In addition to Washington, Fillion will be playing Sterling, a silver, sleek-looking car who “who runs Rust-eze Racing Center—one of the most successful elite training facilities in the country.” Disney/Pixar also reports that Sterling “comes across as unassuming and laid back, but…is driven to ensure all of his investments pay off.” This might be the perfect role for the velvety-voiced Fillion, who’s also acted in animated films and television shows such as Monster University and Gravity Falls.

Rounding out the newly-announced trio is DeLaria as Miss Fritter, a large, banged-up school bus who is a “local legend at the Thunder Hollow Speedway demolition derby.” Apparently Fritter’s “smoke stacks of doom, razor-sharp stop sign and crazy collection of her victims’ license plates…usually steers her opponents in the other direction,” but something about her mischievous expression tells us that DeLaria’s character will turn out to be a big softie.

Disney/Pixar also announced that Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton is providing the voice for the aptly-named Hamilton, a “fully loaded, built-in voice command assistant to high-tech trainer Cruz Ramirez.” News that stand-comic Cristela Alonzo as Cruz and Nocturnal Animals‘ Armie Hammer as villain Jackson Storm were added to the Cars 3 cast came out earlier this year.

Based on the trailer for Cars 3, the film will chronicle a Millennials vs. Gen-X-esque battle between hero Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and Jackson Storm, the new, souped-up car on the racing scene. With the help of friends Mater (Larry the Cable Guy), Sally (Bonnie Hunt), and others, McQueen will hopefully find a way to best Storm, but we’ll have to wait until the movie comes out on June 16 to know for sure.