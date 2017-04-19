Share This: Keira Knightley Returns To Pirates Of The Caribbean In New Trailer Crystal

We know Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales stars Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann’s (Keira Knightley) teenage son, Henry (Brenton Thwaites), and a recently released international trailer for the film officially confirms that both of Henry’s parents will make their long-awaited returns to the franchise.

Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann has been spotted in the Japanese trailer for the forthcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie, the fifth film in the swashbuckling series starring Johnny Depp as the bumbling Captain Jack Sparrow. Dead Men Tell No Tales marks Knightley’s first appearance in a Pirates film since 2007’s At World’s End, which concluded Elizabeth and Will’s ill-fated love story. (Quick refresher: Will was cursed to spend eternity as the undead captain of the Flying Dutchman.)

Bloom will also reprise his unforgettable role as Turner in the new flick, joining Depp, Thwaites, and Kaya Scodelario at sea.

In Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Jack Sparrow finds himself in quite a precarious spot when ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle determined to kill every pirate at sea—including him. Since Jack has a huge aversion to dying, we can’t imagine he’s going to be OK with this. (Perhaps this is where Captain Will Turner comes in to help.) Captain Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that “bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.”

This movie sounds crazy—but in a fun way, you know?

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theatres May 26, 2017.