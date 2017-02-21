Share This: Keanu Reeves Would Totally Go Back Into The Matrix Corrina

The third and final movie of The Matrix trilogy kills off its star (Keanu Reeves’ character Neo) in an epic battle between man and machine. Neo’s sacrifice gives humans the choice to leave the Matrix for the unsimulated world of Zion but was it really the end for him? The Oracle thought not. When asked if Neo would ever resurface, the all-seeing Oracle replies, “I suspect so. Someday.”

That someday may not be far off. During his recent John Wick: Chapter 2 press tour, Reeves was asked by Yahoo Movies about returning for a fourth Matrix—his answer was more promising than we expected (prepare to have your ’90s-era hacker crush rekindled).

“The Wachowskis would have to be involved,” said Reeves, referring to the minds behind the original Matrix movies. “They would have to write it and direct it. And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not? People die, stories don’t, people in stories don’t.”

So, does that that mean that all signs point towards a Matrix 4? Not quite. Currently, there are no plans by the Wachowskis for another film. And yeah, the saga’s three biggest stars were all killed off—according to cannon, Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Neo are no more. But, quoth Keanu, people in stories don’t die.

Fans are well aware of Reeves’ inclination towards anything kung fu-related and The Matrix franchise factored in lots of martial arts-inspired action scenes (same goes for the Wick movies), so that’s promising. Plus, there’s Moss’ track record of being drawn to genre projects (her recent season-long stints on Jessica Jones and Humans is evidence). And Fishburne is obviously still up for collaborating with Reeves—he had a supporting role in John Wick 2. Is it enough to get the band back together (and back from the dead)? If Ridley Scott can get behind a Blade Runner reboot, we think anything’s possible.