Karen Gillan Teases A More Sympathetic Nebula In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Julia

If you’re patiently counting down the days till Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is released then we have some news on one of the films villains to help tide you over. Karen Gillan just spilled new details on her character Nebula’s emotional arc in the Marvel sequel. Speaking in an interview on the set of her new film Tupperware Party, Gillan teased that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will reveal more about the relationship between Nebula and Gamora and their father Thanos.

“What I love about the second movie for Nebula in particular is that we get—We know that she’s a pretty angry woman with some daddy issues. [But] in the second movie, we’re going to start to see how much pain her father actually caused her, and we’re going to delve right into the relationship with her sister Gamora. I think we might even feel a tinge of sympathy towards Nebula this time, because we really start to see the emotional crack in her character. I was just allowed to completely explore that and take it to a completely different dimension with her. I was really happy about that.”

Never one to leave us hanging, while Gillan was listing off her future projects, she also teased that Nebula might pop up in Avengers: Infinity War saying “And then I’ll be making a little appearance in the next Avengers movies.”

While this offhand comment implies it may just be a small cameo, the rumour that Infinity War will based on the Marvel Comics miniseries Infinity Gauntlet would potentially make her role far more critical. In the series, Thanos attempts to capture and transform Nebula for his own bidding but ends up turning her into one of the most powerful beings in existence and she goes on to be the final villain of the series.

We’ll have to wait till 2018 to find out if Nebula only has a small feature in Infinity War or if Gillan was just playing it cool. Either way, we’ll get to see more of our favourite lady in blue when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theatres May 5, 2015 .