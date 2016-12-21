How do you want to login to your Space account?

movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Go Behind The Scenes With The Sassiest Droid In The Galaxy

December 21, 2016
Julia
k-2so-stromtroopers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    RELEASE
  • 12/16/2016

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a whirlwind of emotions, but the one thing we can all agree on is the greatness of K-2SO. A beacon of comedic light in an otherwise dark film, the sassy droid warmed our hearts and proved once again that a lovable droid is the key to a quality Star Wars film.

To alleviate our post-Rouge One blues—at least until we see it a second (and third) time—a new featurette has been released, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at K-2S0 and the actor playing him, Alan Tudyk.

Now that Rogue One is out we at least have more special features and behind-the-scenes clips to look forward to, until we get more news on Star Wars: Episode VIII, of course.

