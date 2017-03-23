Share This: Batman And Aquaman Unite In 2 Justice League Teasers Neil

Got 30 seconds to spare? If the answer is yes, then you might want to check out these two red-hot teasers for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. If the answer is no, I suppose you can wait till Saturday, when the film’s first full-sized trailer drops.

Earlier today, Warner gave us a close-up of Ben Affleck in and out of his batsuit and also shooting a lot of bullets out of his souped-up and insanely armoured Batmobile.

Check out teaser number one:

Next up, we got Jason Momoa’s Aquaman catching a major wave and having a brief exchange with Bats, who tosses him his iconic Trident of Neptune.

Which you can see in teaser number two:

Both trailers end with a blink-or-you’ll-miss shot of our titular superhero squad, presumably just as they’re about to kick some major villain ass. Oh, and there’s some crunchy White Stripes tune playing in the background.

Justice League is out November 17, and also stars Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Also onboard are Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Amber Heard as Mera, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Plus Willem Dafoe as someone we aren’t aware of yet.

Could this be DC’s Civil War? We’ll find out soon! In the meantime, here’s the offish synopsis: Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.