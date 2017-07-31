Share This: Justice League Re-Shoots Plagued By Superman’s Moustache Jon

In one of the stranger Hollywood production dramas in recent memory, Henry Cavill’s moustache has caused expensive complications in the $25 million Justice League re-shoots. While actors usually have little trouble scheduling re-shoots, the abundance of new Justice League material—and the film’s inflexible November release date—has forced Cavill to go back and forth between this shoot and the set of Mission: Impossible 6. Normally, this would only be challenging from a scheduling perspective, but this situation is also challenging from a moustache perspective.

Having already committed to sporting an authentic ‘stache alongside Ethan Hunt, Cavill will be forced to shoot his new Justice League scenes with facial hair. As you can imagine, the process of removing that hair in post-production is extremely complicated. “If we were to remove a beard [or moustache], we would have to digitally re-build the actor’s face behind the hair mass,” VFX expert Dave Fleet told Business Insider. “We would need to build a 3D model of the face and then shade the surface of the skin to look realistic. We would then need to track the 3D model to the movement of his head and potentially re-animate his mouth. The amount of lip animation would depend on how much of the original beard occluded his lips. We would need to paint out the parts of the beard that extend beyond his shaven face.”

Fortunately, it seems the studios involved have pulled out all the stops. Cavill elaborated in an Instagram post:

Assuming Warner Bros. and DC successfully remove Cavill’s moustache from their latest superhero epic, Justice League will arrive in theatres on November 17. Check out the San Diego Comic-Con trailer below: