Justice League's First Family Photo Is Dark, Foggy, And Awesome Corrina

Watch your back, Steppenwolf—Wonder Woman, Batman, Cyborg, The Flash, and Aquaman have teamed up for an initial group photo from Zack Snyder’s forthcoming Justice League movie. The new still, released in a USA Today 2017 movie roundup, features Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher (as Cyborg), Ezra Miller (as The Flash), and Jason Momoa (Aquaman).

Check it out:

“It was all about the filling-out of this massive comic-book pantheon with the biggest and coolest heroes we could,” Snyder says of his choice of characters—including Game of Thrones’ King of the Wildlings Ciarán Hinds as the movie’s primary bad guy, Steppenwolf.

Justice League isn’t due out until November 17, but Snyder also talked about the June 2 Wonder Woman release (directed by Patty Jenkins and produced by Snyder) and how the transformation of Diana Prince will tie in to his Justice League story arc: “In Justice League, she’s fully evolved into someone who’s embraced mankind, partly through Superman’s sacrifice. She’s like, ‘All right, I’ve got to pick it up.’”

Snyder’s superhero ensemble movie could face a tough climb towards redeeming his handling of the DC franchise—Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice picked up more Golden Raspberry nominations that any other 2016 movie, including nods in the Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Actor (for Affleck AND Cavill), Worst Supporting Actor (Jesse Eisenberg), Worst Screenplay, and Worst Prequel, Remake, Ripoff or Sequel categories. But it wasn’t the only genre movie in the Razzie crosshairs—Assassin’s Creed, Suicide Squad, Ghostbusters, and the third Divergent movie also got burned.