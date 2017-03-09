How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
movie Jurassic World

Jurassic World 2’s Director Is Super Excited To Show You A First Peek At The Movie

March 9, 2017
Corrina

Jurassic World

    RELEASE
  • 06/12/2015

JA Bayona (A Monster Calls) might be a bit of an overachiever. The Jurassic World 2 director (taking over for Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow, who rebooted the franchise in 2015) has been on set filming the sequel for just over a week but he’s already sharing a beautifully shot first look at the movie on Twitter.

Check it out:

The image seems to back up a promise from Trevorrow (he’s producing the Jurassic World 2) that the forthcoming sequel will be “more suspenseful and scary.” He told Jurassic Outpost. “I knew I wanted Bayona to direct it long before anyone ever heard that was a possibility, so the whole thing was just built around his skill set.”

Okay, so where are we here? A museum? The home of an incredibly rich collector? Dino library? Archaeology-themed resort? Also: does this image somehow link back to the original nineties-era movies? And who’s the young girl? She’s a bit reminiscent of Ariana Richards’ Lex in the original movie. The way the massive triceratops skull in the centre of the image looms over her bodes well for us (prehistoric terror!) and not so great for her. By the way, who’s still totally freaked out by Richards and her onscreen little brother trying to evade  hungry velociraptors in Jurassic Park?

Bringing back Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt and adding some all-new victims, err, cast members, Jurassic World 2 roars into theatres next summer on June 22, 2018.

Check out an enlarged version of Bayona’s photo below:

Trending
RELATED
News
Are These Luke’s First Words In Star Wars: The Last Jedi?
News
Chris Hemsworth Got A New Haircut And A Sense Of Humour For Thor: Ragnar...
News
Adam Savage Tests Out Scarlett Johnasson’s Ghost In The Shell Ther...
Opinion
Logan Is The Rare Superhero Movie That Could Also Be Our Future
INNERSPACE CLIPS