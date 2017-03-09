Share This: Jurassic World 2’s Director Is Super Excited To Show You A First Peek At The Movie Corrina

JA Bayona (A Monster Calls) might be a bit of an overachiever. The Jurassic World 2 director (taking over for Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow, who rebooted the franchise in 2015) has been on set filming the sequel for just over a week but he’s already sharing a beautifully shot first look at the movie on Twitter.

Check it out:

So excited to show you this!! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure. #JW2 pic.twitter.com/U7eJRANXgg — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) March 8, 2017

The image seems to back up a promise from Trevorrow (he’s producing the Jurassic World 2) that the forthcoming sequel will be “more suspenseful and scary.” He told Jurassic Outpost. “I knew I wanted Bayona to direct it long before anyone ever heard that was a possibility, so the whole thing was just built around his skill set.”

Okay, so where are we here? A museum? The home of an incredibly rich collector? Dino library? Archaeology-themed resort? Also: does this image somehow link back to the original nineties-era movies? And who’s the young girl? She’s a bit reminiscent of Ariana Richards’ Lex in the original movie. The way the massive triceratops skull in the centre of the image looms over her bodes well for us (prehistoric terror!) and not so great for her. By the way, who’s still totally freaked out by Richards and her onscreen little brother trying to evade hungry velociraptors in Jurassic Park?

Bringing back Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt and adding some all-new victims, err, cast members, Jurassic World 2 roars into theatres next summer on June 22, 2018.

Check out an enlarged version of Bayona’s photo below: