Share This: Hold On To Your Margaritas: The Cast Of Jurassic World 2 Just Got Better Sara

The Jurassic World 2 casting news just keeps on coming.

It was recently announced that actress Daniella Pineda, who people may recognize from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, will play a new character in the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World. Pineda currently plays Vanessa on Samantha Bee’s TV comedy The Detour.

Pineda also recently appeared in a few other movies, including the Alison Brie/Jason Sudeikis comedy Sleeping With Other People, but Jurassic World 2 will be Pineda’s first role in a major action-adventure blockbuster.

Announcements about the addition of three other actors to the Jurassic World universe—Sherlock’s Toby Jones, Prometheus’ Rafe Spall, and The Get Down’s Justice Smith—were released late last year. But right now, nobody knows anything about the characters Pineda, Jones, Spall and Smith will be playing or what Jurassic World 2 is actually going to be about (other than dinosaurs, of course).

Many fans have speculated about the details of the upcoming sequel, predicting that Jurassic World 2 will be much darker than its predecessors. And they may be right—Jurassic World 2 will be directed by J.A. Bayona, who also directed the 2016 fantasy film A Monster Calls as well as two episodes of TMN’s surrealist-horror TV drama Penny Dreadful.

Expected to start filming sometime this March and be released in June 2018, Jurassic World 2 certainly has a lot to live up to. Jurassic World, itself being a sequel to the original Jurassic Park trilogy, was the second highest-grossing movie of 2015 worldwide and was the first film to make over $500 million at the box office after just one weekend.

Still no word on whether or not margarita man will make a triumphant return, but we’re crossing our claws.