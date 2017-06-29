Share This: The Rock Welcomes Us To The Jungle In First Trailer For Jumanji Corrina

Can you smell what Dwayne Johnson’s been cooking? It’s got the aroma of a mouldy school basement, teenage anxiety, a hippopotamus, and danger. Johnson’s got the lead role (along with Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Doctor Who’s Karen Gillan) in the upcoming Jumani sequel, and he’s introducing the first trailer for it today.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle revisits the original story structure but with a more modern twist—instead of an ancient board game, a group of mismatched high schoolers unearth a dusty video game console that the the same universe-warping enchantment. The update facilitates a cute and very funny conceit involving the choosing of characters, a selfie-obsessed teenage girl, and Jack Black’s less-than-svelte physique.

Here’s how the movie’s official synopsis describes it:

“When four high-school kids discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of – Jumanji – they are immediately drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the avatars they chose: gamer Spencer becomes a brawny adventurer (Dwayne Johnson); football jock Fridge loses (in his words) “the top two feet of his body” and becomes an Einstein (Kevin Hart); popular girl Bethany becomes a middle-aged male professor (Jack Black); and wallflower Martha becomes a badass warrior (Karen Gillan). What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…”

Bad Teacher director Jake Kasdan’s Jumanji reboot is out December 20. Check out the first trailer below: