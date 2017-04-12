How do you want to login to your Space account?

movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Jude Law Is Officially Joining J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World As Dumbledore

April 12, 2017
Hilary H

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

    RELEASE
  • 11/18/2016

As plans are in the works for the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and casting is underway (and already includes Johnny Depp as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald), it was announced that the franchise has found a pivotal player in Jude Law, and that he’ll be playing one of the most adored characters J.K. Rowling ever put to paper.

Law has been cast in the forthcoming Fantastic Beats flick as Albus Dumbledore, the wise wizard we first came to know as the headmaster of Hogwarts in the first pages of the Harry Potter series.

Not to say we told you so, but … Yeah. Toldja so. (And we’re thrilled.)

