Share This: Josh Hutcherson Is Brutally (And Comically) Murdered In Exclusive Tragedy Girls Trailer Crystal

The slasher flick gets a glossy makeover in Tyler MacIntyre’s Tragedy Girls, starring Brianna Hildebrand and Alexandra Shipp as two teenaged true crime devotees looking to boost their social media following as the @TragedyGirls by straight-up murdering people in their small town. Why sit around waiting for a serial killer to murder your friends when you can do it yourself and then exploit it on your crime blog?

Tragedy Girls is as vicious and biting as Heathers, imbued with the same satirical tone and bloody humor that has made Scream such a genre-bending staple. Set against a colorful high-school backdrop, with social media obsessed teens who are more devoted to their followers than their real friends, Tragedy Girls is a fresh take on the horror-comedy genre.

And Sadie Cunningham (Hildebrand) and McKayla Hooper (Shipp)—named after the directors of Friday the 13th and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre—are true Gen Z horror anti-heroines. (Plus, it’s cool to see these two X-Men franchise stars—Hildebrand is Deadpool‘s Negasonic Teenage Warhead, while Shipp starred as Storm in X-Men Apocalypse—out of the superhero spandex and flexing their comedic chops.)

Come for the satire, stay for the brutal murder of town heartthrob Josh Hutcherson. Tragedy Girls hits theatres October 20, just in time for Halloween, so you can try to recreate this iconic look with your BFF: