Share This: Surprise! Josh Brolin Is Playing Cable In Deadpool 2 Neil

Attention, Dead-heads: The Hollywood Reporter has just, uh, reported that Josh Brolin will officially play the comic-to-movie character we’ve all been waiting for since the post-credits scene of the OG Deadpool film. Not only that, but Brolin has signed on for a four-picture deal to play Marvel’s gun-toting badass.

Right about now you might be asking yourself, “Doesn’t Brolin already play bad guy Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?” Kinda confusing, but then again, Ryan Reynolds played an entirely different (and mute) Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, starred in DC dud The Green Lantern, and, if you want to get really picky, was also in Blade: Trinity—but who even remembers that film. So yeah, I’d say casting logic is pretty much non-existent when it comes to comic book adaptations. Also, if it helps, Thanos doesn’t look anything like Cable. Or DC’s Jonah Hex.

While we previously had a hunch Michael Shannon, Pierce Brosnan, Stranger Things’ David Harbour or even Russell friggin’ Crowe would take on the role, this choice is pretty spot-on. Plus, Brolin’s got some serious acting chops, earning an Oscar nom for 2009’s Milk and recently killing it in films like Inherent Vice, Sicario, and Hail, Caesar! Also, Goonies forever.

Confusing casting be damned! Brolin will reprise his role as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, which is out May 4, 2018.