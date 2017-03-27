Share This: Johnny Depp Runs From Ghosts In Latest Pirates Of The Caribbean Teaser Cherileigh

Ahoy matey! We’re getting hyped for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. After the epic trailer, last weekend’s new TV spot has got us buzzing even more.

The footage features more of Jack Sparrow’s drunken antics and Javier Bardem’s vengeful looks as the ghost Captain Salazar.

The Maze Runner‘s Kaya Scodelario is also in the spotlight—and she ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “I’m a woman of science. I choose not to believe in ghosts,” her character Carina Smyth says as a phantom army chases after Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack and Henry (Brenton Thwaites).

“Arrrgh!” could have been the reaction when Carina asks, “Are all pirates this stupid?” But the crew agrees instead.

Carina is an astronomer who plays a part in Jack’s mission to track down the magical artifact, the Trident of Poseidon. This is the key for him to have total command of the seas and the power to stop Salazar from taking over the land of the living.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sails into theatres on May 26. Watch the new teaser below: