Share This: John Wick Could Be Coming To The Small Screen Sara

Could more Keanu be coming our way? According to John Wick director Chad Stehleski, it’s a very real possibility.

While doing press for the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 2, Stehelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad revealed that Lionsgate is apparently “very interested” in developing a John Wick television series. The series would serve as a prequel to 2014’s John Wick as well as the 2017 sequel, and depict what John Wick’s (Keanu Reeves) life was like when before he married Helen Wick (I, Robot’s Bridget Moynahan) and stopped working as a hitman.

Stehelski also explained that he and Kolstad considered turning John Wick: Chapter 2 into a prequel instead of a sequel, but that the story they want to tell “has a clear beginning, middle, and end,” meaning that adding a prequel into the mix didn’t seem necessary.

And it was probably a good move. A prequel about John Wick’s hitman past would likely be more effective as a television series than as a film- –we learned that Wick has seen and done some pretty intense stuff after watching the first movie, and we wouldn’t want to risk any of the juicy details being left out.

That said, we do have some questions. How long before John Wick would the series take place? Will Keanu still be involved? How much violence could a TV series get away with?

Fortunately, even if the TV series plans don’t pan out, it sounds like Stehelski is already looking ahead to John Wick: Chapter 3, which, if Chapter 2 is as successful as the first film , will probably come out sooner rather than later.

John Wick: Chapter 2 hits theatres February 10. Check out the trailer below: