Share This: Harry Potter Actors Mourn The Loss Of Wand Master Ollivander Stacey

The year 2017 has already claimed another beloved celeb this month. Veteran British actor John Hurt passed away Wednesday (January 25) at 77 years old. While he’s revered for his roles in Alien, The Elephant Man, and V for Vendetta, millennials knew him better as Garrick Ollivander, the man who sold Harry Potter his first wand in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Hurt reprised his role in both parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and members of the wizarding squad reacted to his death on social media.

J.K. Rowling

So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

John Hurt. What an acting legend. Rest in peace dear Sir. Wand shopping won’t be the same without you ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jRrRCX8PZv — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) January 28, 2017

Devon Murray (Seamus Finnegan)

First time I seen John was at the airport the day before the read through and my mam told me to go ask for his autograph because CONTINUE — Devon Murray (@DevonMMurray) January 28, 2017

Cont. he’s famous. I thought he was homeless by the way he dressed so I didn’t. I seen him the following day at the read through and — Devon Murray (@DevonMMurray) January 28, 2017

Cont. he remembered seeing me at the airport waiting for my bags. I certainly got his autograph that day. Such a lovely genuine man. X — Devon Murray (@DevonMMurray) January 28, 2017

Sean Biggerstaff (Oliver Wood)

One of my favourite turns. https://t.co/SmnSYW3boB — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) January 28, 2017

Lee Ingleby (Stan Shunpike)

Rohan Gotobed (Young Sirius Black)

Woke up to the news that Sir John Hurt has died. A great loss; his performance in Elephant Man will transfix me forever — Rohan Gotobed (@Rohan_Gotobed) January 28, 2017

Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter in Cursed Child)

What sad news to wake up to… John Hurt was one of the greats! RIP sir. — Sam Clemmett (@sam_clemmett) January 28, 2017

Chris Columbus (director of Philosopher’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets)