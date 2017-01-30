How do you want to login to your Space account?

movie Harry Potter

Harry Potter Actors Mourn The Loss Of Wand Master Ollivander

January 30, 2017
Stacey
Harry Potter

Harry Potter

The year 2017 has already claimed another beloved celeb this month. Veteran British actor John Hurt passed away Wednesday (January 25) at 77 years old. While he’s revered for his roles in Alien, The Elephant Man, and V for Vendetta, millennials knew him better as Garrick Ollivander, the man who sold Harry Potter his first wand in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Hurt reprised his role in both parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and members of the wizarding squad reacted to his death on social media.

J.K. Rowling

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

Devon Murray (Seamus Finnegan)

Sean Biggerstaff (Oliver Wood)

Lee Ingleby (Stan Shunpike)

Rohan Gotobed (Young Sirius Black)

Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter in Cursed Child)

Chris Columbus (director of Philosopher’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets)

One of the great days of making a film… working with the great John Hurt on Potter! We miss you, John!!!

A photo posted by Chris Columbus (@chrisc1492) on

