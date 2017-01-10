How do you want to login to your Space account?

J.J. Abrams Says He’s Walking Away From Sequels And Reboots

January 10, 2017
Jon
J.J. Abrams became a household name in the ’00s by creating a string of original TV series (Felicity, Alias, Lost) that inspired loyal, if occasionally irritable, fanbases. However, his subsequent career as a movie director has been significantly lighter on original material. While he did find time to create 2011’s Super 8, the rest of his directing efforts have been sequels (Mission: Impossible III, The Force Awakens), reboots (2009’s Star Trek) or sequels to reboots (Star Trek Into Darkness).

If all that re-working of the past is starting to feel tiresome to you, imagine how Abrams feels. “I feel incredibly lucky to have gotten involved in things that I loved when I was a kid,” he told People at Sunday’s Golden Globes. “But I don’t feel any desire to do that again. I feel like I’ve done enough of that that I’m more excited about working on things that are original ideas that perhaps one day someone else will have to reboot.”

While Abrams is determined to shift his focus to original material, he insists that even his reboots are driven by fresh ideas. “I do think that if you’re telling a story that is not moving anything forward, not introducing anything that’s relevant, that’s not creating a new mythology or an extension of it, then a complete remake of something feels like a mistake.”

Abrams next movie as director has yet to be announced, but he’s currently producing no less than eight upcoming projects, including Mission: Impossible 6, an untitled Star Trek sequel, and Star Wars: Episode VIII—so no, that pledge to focus on originals does not apply to all aspects of Abrams’ career.

