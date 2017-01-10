How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Shares First Pic Of 5-Week-Old Newborn Twins

January 10, 2017
Stacey
jenson-ackles

Thursdays 9e 6p

When Jensen Ackles isn’t “saving people, hunting things” on Supernatural, he’s probably up to his elbows in diapers. He and his wife, Danneel Harris Ackles, welcomed fraternal twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes back in early December.

Since then, the family’s been quiet, enjoying the holidays and beginnings of the new year in peace. On Monday (January 9), Ackles finally gave fans their belated Christmas present: a photo of his newest kiddos posing with their three-year-old big sister, Justice Jay, a.k.a. “JJ.”

#family #happy2017 #spnfamily

A photo posted by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on

Ackles’s co-star Jared Padalecki is also about to become a father again, as he announced he and wife Genevieve are expecting a little sibling for Tom and Shepherd.

Thankfully Supernatural was recently renewed for another season, as it looks like the show’s next generation of hunters is coming along quite nicely.

Trending
RELATED
ben-affleck-mtv
News
Please Stop Asking Ben Affleck About The Batman
diega-luna
News
Will Rogue One’s Cassian Andor Show Up In The Han Solo Movie?
zac-efron-weird
News
The Latest Baywatch Trailer Features Even More Shirtless Zac Efron
expanse
News
Need An Expanse Season 1 Refresher? These Cats Have You Covered
INNERSPACE CLIPS