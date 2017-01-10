Share This: Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Shares First Pic Of 5-Week-Old Newborn Twins Stacey

When Jensen Ackles isn’t “saving people, hunting things” on Supernatural, he’s probably up to his elbows in diapers. He and his wife, Danneel Harris Ackles, welcomed fraternal twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes back in early December.

Since then, the family’s been quiet, enjoying the holidays and beginnings of the new year in peace. On Monday (January 9), Ackles finally gave fans their belated Christmas present: a photo of his newest kiddos posing with their three-year-old big sister, Justice Jay, a.k.a. “JJ.”

#family #happy2017 #spnfamily A photo posted by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

Ackles’s co-star Jared Padalecki is also about to become a father again, as he announced he and wife Genevieve are expecting a little sibling for Tom and Shepherd.

Thankfully Supernatural was recently renewed for another season, as it looks like the show’s next generation of hunters is coming along quite nicely.