Share This: Jennifer Lawrence Thinks Mother! Is A Perfect First Date Movie Crystal

It’s not even out yet, and Darren Aronofsky’s mother! (read our TIFF review here) has already been called the most divisive film of the year. Even star Jennifer Lawrence thought Aronofsky had taken it too far after her first viewing of the finished project. So, yes, it’s a provocative film that’s going to elicit some very strong responses, and multiple interpretations, from audiences, which could either make for the best first date experience—or the absolute worst.

MTV News hit the black carpet at the New York City premiere of mother!on Wednesday (September 13) to ask Lawrence, her co-star Javier Bardem, and Aronofsky if they think mother! is the kind of film you should go see on a first date. Basically, if you want to have a spirited, and perhaps uncomfortable, conversation with your date after the movie, then yes.

“I’ve thought about this. I actually think it would, if you get dinner afterward,” Lawrence said. “Because it’s a hell of a conversation piece, and you’ll learn a lot about the person.” Like, say, whether you want to keep dating that person. “I think so,” she added. “I did!” (The Oscar winner is currently dating Aronofsky, who wrote and directed the film.)

“No matter what, you will be talking about this after the movie,” Aronofsky said. “If you are talking and getting into it after the film, then it’s meant to be. It’s a good date.”

Think of mother! as the ultimate vetting process. Not only will you know how you’re date feels about Aronofsky films by the end of the night, you’ll also know where they stand on topics like religion, climate change, idol worship, and gender politics. (We told you there’s a lot to unpack in mother!)

mother! hits theatres this Friday, September 15, so make sure you grab tickets for you and your date—and don’t forget to really shout at the ticket teller when you do. Lawrence says so.