How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Jennifer Lawrence Is Screaming For Her Life In First Mother! Teaser

July 31, 2017
Crystal

Paramount

The first teaser trailer for Jennifer Lawrence’s new film mother! is here, and I have no idea what’s going on. But that’s kinda the point.

Details about the psychological thriller, directed by Darren Aronofsky, have been slim, but if we’re going off this 30-second teaser, then Lawrence is going to be spending a lot of time looking like an ethereal goddess in a white cotton nightgown while she wonders around an empty house, listening to tense voice-over from her co-stars. Take all of my money, Aronofsky!!!

At one point during the teaser—the full trailer drops August 8—Lawrence screams “murderer!” as unsettling images flash onscreen. There are images of a man burning, a giant bug, Michelle Pfeiffer being seduced, and Javier Bardem screaming bloody murder, among other weird things. Spooky.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.” Is the giant bug the uninvited guest? Is Ed Harris the voice of the bug? Does Ed Harris bring the bugs? And the fire? Or is that a metaphor for capitalism? I don’t know. It’s a Darren Aronofsky film. It could be anything, and Lawrence would still be nominated for an Academy Award.

mother! hits theatres September 15, 2017.

Trending
RELATED
News
Justice League Re-Shoots Plagued By Superman’s Moustache
News
Game Of Thrones Fans Are Shipping Jon Snow And Daenerys Targaryen—And ...
News
Emilia Clarke Just Found Out The Hard Way That Chewbacca’s A Hugge...
News
It’s Up To Olivia Newton-John To Stop Sharknado’s Global Swarmin...
INNERSPACE CLIPS