Jason Isaacs And Mary Wiseman Will Board Star Trek: Discovery

Coming In 2017

Just now (like, right now), the Star Trek: Discovery team announced two additional cast members that will join the new and very upcoming Star Trek series. Not only that, they’ve also revealed a little bit about who these distinguished actors are going to play.

First up: Jason Isaacs will star as “Captain Lorca,” Captain of the Starship Discovery. In case you want to bone up on Isaacs’ resume, his current and upcoming credits include Netflix’s The OA and the true-story drama Hotel Mumbai. Of course, he also played a little-known character named Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.

Next up: Mary Wiseman will star as “Tilly,” a Starfleet Academy Cadet in her final year of study, assigned to the Starship Discovery. Wiseman recently played to role of Meg Joyce in the TV series Longmire.

Isaacs and Wiseman join an increasingly stellar cast that includes James Maulik Pancholy, Tetty Serpico, Sam Vartholomeos, James Frain, Chris Obi, Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo, Doug Jones, Michelle Yeoh, and Anthony Rapp