Jared Padalecki Celebrated His Birthday By Doing A Keg Stand With Jensen Ackles' Help Hilary H

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have celebrated many birthdays together in the decade-plus they’ve been working side-by-side on Supernatural, but this may be the first time they’ve ever marked the passing of another year with a keg stand. (Or at least the first time they did so in super public fashion, anyway.)

While in town for San Diego Comic Con, Ackles and Padalecki stopped by Conan to talk about the next season of their freaky hit—and casually chug a bunch o’ beer.

Ackles is opening a craft brewery, the Family Business Beer Company, in Austin, so instead of rolling out a keg of Bud Light or your basic, rager-ready suds, he had the very first keg of Family Business brew driven in on the occasion of Padalecki’s 35th birthday.

It’s a sweet and super personal gesture given how Ackles and Padalecki used to sneak kegs into their trailers back when they were filming the first season of Supernatural, and, hey—it’s a hell of a lot less boring than your normal slice of birthday cake.

Happy birthday, Jared! May your year be filled with revelry and joy. And beer.