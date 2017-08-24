Share This: Jared Leto And Margot Robbie Team Up For A Joker And Harley Quinn Movie Crystal

Jared Leto never really got a chance to flex as the Joker in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. Hopefully the Clown Prince of Gotham will have more screen time in the proposed Joker and Harley Quinn spinoff movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leto and Margot Robbie are set to reprise their roles as the deranged and iconic DC Comics villains in an “insane and twisted love story” from Crazy, Stupid, Love directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.

The filmmaking duo are reportedly in final negotiations with Warner Bros. to write and direct the film, which one insider described as “When Harry Met Sally on benzedrine.” Seeing how divisive and problematic the Joker and Harley’s relationship has been over the years, what can possibly go wrong?

Meanwhile, the studio is in the very early stages of yet another Joker movie. Earlier this week, we reported that there’s currently an origin story of the signature DC villain in the works, with The Hangover’s Todd Phillips attached to direct. Martin Scorsese will serve as producer. The film will fall under the studio’s new banner of films outside of the DC Extended Universe, which means Leto will not star as the Joker.

But at least Leto gets to reprise his role as the madcap criminal in the Suicide Squad sequel, which is reportedly being fast-tracked for release.