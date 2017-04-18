Share This: It’s Official: James Gunn Is Working On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Jon

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has started screening, we might as well ask the obvious question: what’s the plan for Guardians 3? Rather than wait for the junket to address that question, writer-director James Gunn brought up the topic in one of his rambling Facebook posts.

“Before I was able to honestly answer this, I needed to know it was, in my heart, what I truly felt called to do,” he wrote. “There is a history in Hollywood of haphazard endings to trilogies, and I didn’t want to become a part of that dishonorable tradition of pretending the third one doesn’t exist. I couldn’t do it for the money, and I couldn’t do it because it was what other people wanted me to do. I needed to do it because it was what I needed to do. I have never made choices in my career based on anything other than passion and love for the stories and characters, and I didn’t want to start now.”

At that point, Gunn explained that, after careful consideration, he has decided to walk away from the franchise. Just kidding. Gunn’s real conclusion reflects his undeniable passion for all things Guardians. “Yes, I’m returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In the end, my love for Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Star-Lord, Yondu, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula—and some of the other forthcoming heroes—goes deeper than you guys can possibly imagine, and I feel they have more adventures to go on and things to learn about themselves and the wonderful and sometimes terrifying universe we all inhabit.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives in theatres on May 5. Check out the latest trailer below: