James Gunn Explains The Origins Of Guardians 2’s Most Outlandish Idea

April 19, 2017
Jon

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

    RELEASE
  • 04/28/2017

A seasoned crowd-pleaser, Kurt Russell should attract some new fans to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. However, there was a time when writer-director James Gunn wasn’t even sure Marvel would approve his character. “I didn’t initially know I was going to use Ego the Living Planet as that character—if that makes sense,” he told Cinema Blend. “But it was pretty early that I knew it was Ego… I didn’t share that with Kevin [Feige] until after Guardians 1 made so much money. And that’s when I came in and said the dad is going to be a living planet… it was an outlandish idea. I thought that they would balk at the idea of making Ego the Living Planet his parent.”

As for the creative thinking that shaped this character, Gunn broke it all down last summer. “I asked myself, if a planet was alive, how could that be? And how could it father a child? The answers to those questions took me to a far deeper place that I expected. I don’t want to give away too many answers at this time. But what Nova Prime said about Peter’s father at the end of Vol. 1 is certainly true—he is something ancient and unknown.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives in theatres on May 5. To learn more, check out the new interview with James Gunn below:

