Share This: Star Trek: Discovery Just Cast Spock’s Father Brooklyn

Coming May 2017

Big news: CBS just announced that James Frain will be joining the already-stacked cast of Star Trek: Discovery, which also includes Chris Obi, Michelle Yeoh, Anthony Rapp, and more.

It was revealed in a CBS casting release this morning that Frain will play Sarek, the famed father of Spock in the series. The character of Sarek was first introduced in the original Star Trek, but he has since made multiple appearances throughout the franchise over the last five decades.

Known most recently for his role as Ferdinand Chevalier on Orphan Black, Frain has also made appearances on CTV’s Gotham and Agent Carter, and HBO’s True Detective and True Blood. But there’s no denying that playing Sarek in the new Star Trek series will be a massive addition to his already accomplished resume.

As one of “the most iconic and influential global television franchises,” Star Trek will be making its return to television after 50 years with Star Trek: Discovery. The new series is expected to be somewhere between a revival and a brand new show. The series will feature new everything-from the ship to the characters to even the missions-“while still embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.”

Remember, you can watch pretty much any Star Trek episode you want on CraveTV, and tune in to Space for weekly instalments of Star Trek Fridays, featuring some of our favourite eps from the series.