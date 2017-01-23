Share This: James Cameron and Deadpool Director Tim Miller To Team Up For Terminator Reboot Brooklyn

He’ll be back! A Terminator reboot may be in the works for James Cameron and Deadpool director Tim Miller.

Deadline reported that Cameron is in early talks with Miller to direct a reboot of his 1984 classic. It was also reported that the new iteration of the film might finally draw a close in the battle between humans and Skynet.

David Ellison, who co-financed the last film Terminator Genisys, will be bankrolling the reboot. According to NME, Ellison still holds most of the rights to the franchise, after his 2013 acquisition from sister Megan Ellison who bought the rights back in 2011 at Cannes for $20 million. But Cameron is set to regain some rights to the franchise come 2019.

Cameron made the first two Terminator films but walked away from any subsequent sequels and has largely been silent since—with the exception of Terminator Genysis in 2015.

“It’s [Terminator Genesis] being very respectful of first two films. Then all of the sudden, it just swerves. And now I’m going on a journey,” said Cameron. “I feel like the franchise has been reinvigorated, like this is a renaissance.”

A sequel was planned for Terminator Genisys, which was expected to be a reboot trilogy, but the first film opened in theatres to poor reviews and performed somewhat disappointingly at the box office, leading Paramount Pictures to pull the sequel from its 2017 release schedule.

It’s unknown whether the entire Terminator franchise will be rebooted or if the reboot will pick up from where Cameron left off the second film. It’s early, but hopefully more news on the reboot will arise in the coming months.

If you’re one of the many people who didn’t see Terminator Genysis, check out the trailer below: