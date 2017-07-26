Share This: The Terminator Will Be Back: James Cameron Plans New Trilogy Jon

Back in March, producer David Ellison promised “an incredibly bright future” for the Terminator franchise. In a new interview with news.com.au, series mastermind James Cameron elaborated on these plans—and it’s safe to say that his assessment is a bit more cautious. “The question is—has the franchise run its course or can it be freshened up? Can it still have relevance now where so much of our world is catching up to what was science fiction in the first two films? We live in a world of predator drones and surveillance and big data and emergent A.I.”

But before you lose hope for another Cameron-lead Terminator movie, the filmmaker makes it clear that he’s in serious discussions about the franchise’s future. “I am in discussions with David Ellison, who is the current rights holder globally for the Terminator franchise,” he said. “The rights in the U.S. market revert to me under U.S. copyright law in a year and a half, so he and I are talking about what we can do. Right now we are leaning toward doing a three-film arc and reinventing it. We’ll put more meat on the bones if we get past the next couple of hurdles.”

While Cameron has been relatively tight-lipped about the post-T2 Terminator movies, this new interview makes it clear how he really feels. “I think it’s fairly widely known that I don’t have a lot of respect for the films that were made later,” he said. “I was supportive at the time in each case for Arnold’s sake because he is a close friend. He has been a mate of mine since 33 years ago, so I was always supportive and never too negative. But they didn’t work for me for various reasons.”

A new Terminator film is still several years away, but you can experience the franchise’s creative peak through new eyes when the 3D conversion of T2 arrives in theatres next month. Check out the trailer below.