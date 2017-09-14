Share This: Is Jake Gyllenhaal Open To Playing Adult Eddie In The It Sequel? Crystal

When we asked the young stars ofÂ ItÂ who they’d like to see play the older versions of their characters in the sequelâ€”which takes place 27 years after the first filmâ€”their picks were pretty spot on. Scene-stealer Jack Dylan Grazer, for example, said he wantsÂ Jake GyllenhaalÂ to step into hypochondriac Eddie’s shoes inÂ ItÂ Chapter Two. Pretty good, right?

So when MTV News talked to Gyllenhaal at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, where he was promoting his filmÂ StrongerÂ alongside Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, we had to ask how he felt about Grazer’s fan-casting. Turns out, he’s into it.

“Oh, wow. That’s good. The hair is very similar,” Gyllenhaal said when MTV News showed him a side-by-side of him and 14-year-old Grazer.

“I did not look like that as a child,” he added. “But I have been working since I was that age.”

But the biggest difference between the teenageÂ ItÂ star and teenage Gyllenhaal? Their fashion sense. “He’s very dapper,” Gyllenhaal said of Grazer’s red carpet style. “When I was a kid I could barely get my clothes on.”

As for whether or not this means Gyllenhaal is interested in pursuing the role of adult Eddie inÂ Andy Muschietti’s inevitableÂ ItÂ sequel, we have no idea. But at least Gyllenhaal is onboard with the idea of playing the grown-upÂ Loser Lover. Now all we need is to see what Jessica Chastain, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, Bill Hader, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt think about it.

StrongerÂ hits theatresÂ September 22, 2017.