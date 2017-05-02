How do you want to login to your Space account?

J.K. Rowling Finally Apologizes For Killing Off Severus Snape

May 2, 2017
Jody

One by one, Harry Potter fans watched their favourite characters mercilessly killed off and, one by one, J.K. Rowling has been mourning with the Harry Potter fandom over these devastating moments. Since 2015, on the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, Rowling has been apologizing for one character’s death. First, it was Fred Weasley, and then it was Remus Lupin. This year, it’s the controversial Severus Snape, played by the late, great Alan Rickman.

Aware that his very name creates chaos amongst fans, Rowling dropped the bomb on Twitter and begged for no drama:

Severus Snape was an old friend of Harry’s mother, Lily Evans, and had unrequited feelings for her. His love for Evans is what leads him to be most loyal to Harry Potter while acting as a double agent for Voldemort, Harry’s enemy. But honestly, Snape was a miserable jerk and his abusive nature towards students got him a lot of hate from fans. However, there are still those who see him as one of the story’s biggest heroes and hated to see him go.

