How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

J.J. Abrams Will Write And Direct Star Wars: Episode IX

September 12, 2017
Neil
Star Wars

Good news for anyone who dug 2015’s The Force Awakensso, like, basically everyone—J.J. Abrams will return as director and co-writer (along with Chris Terrio) of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Jed… just kidding, we have no idea what the title of that episode will be, but we’re serious about who’s behind it.

“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

In case you live in a galaxy far, far way, surely you know that earlier this month director Colin Trevorrow left the film over creative differences.

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX,” the statement read. “Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

That news came mere months after Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the untitled Han Solo film mid-production due to “creative differences.” The filmmaking duo was swiftly replaced by Ron Howard, which seems like a safer bet, though we were hoping these spin-offs would play it a little less safe than the sacred trilogy.

Still, a few years back we thought the last Star Wars movie we’d see would be 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, so everything is clearly awesome.

Trending
RELATED
The Disaster Artist
Review
TIFF 2017: James Franco’s The Disaster Artist Is The Most Fun You Can ...
the shape of water
Review
TIFF 2017: The Shape Of Water Is Guillermo Del Toro’s Finest Hour
News
Sebastian Stan Says He’s The Jon Snow Of Avengers: Infinity War
It
News
It Director Says ‘Chapter Two’ Will Have A Much Darker Tone
INNERSPACE CLIPS