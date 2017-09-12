Share This: J.J. Abrams Will Write And Direct Star Wars: Episode IX Neil

Good news for anyone who dug 2015’s The Force Awakens—so, like, basically everyone—J.J. Abrams will return as director and co-writer (along with Chris Terrio) of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Jed… just kidding, we have no idea what the title of that episode will be, but we’re serious about who’s behind it.

“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

In case you live in a galaxy far, far way, surely you know that earlier this month director Colin Trevorrow left the film over creative differences.

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX,” the statement read. “Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

That news came mere months after Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the untitled Han Solo film mid-production due to “creative differences.” The filmmaking duo was swiftly replaced by Ron Howard, which seems like a safer bet, though we were hoping these spin-offs would play it a little less safe than the sacred trilogy.

Still, a few years back we thought the last Star Wars movie we’d see would be 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, so everything is clearly awesome.