Share This: First It Trailer Recaptures The Horror Of Stephen King’s Novel Sara

Get ready for your childhood fear of clowns to resurface—the first teaser trailer for film adaptation of It is finally here.

Based on Stephen King’s 1986 horror novel, It follows (ha ha, It Follows) a group of children known as “The Losers Club” as they try to track down a killer clown called Pennywise, who’s terrorizing their town of Derry, Maine. As we all know, an It miniseries starring Tim Curry (the king of eccentric, creepy roles) as Pennywise aired back in 1990, but this marks the first time that the novel has been adapted for the big screen.

And this version looks to be more The Shout and less Clue than its ’90s predecessor. The trailer, which is accompanied by appropriately chilling music and sound effects, darkly and seriously depicts It‘s famous opening scene in which Georgie Denbrough (Jackson Robert Scott) chases a paper boat as it floats down a rain-covered street and into a storm drain, where both Georgie and the audience meet Pennywise for the first time. Things don’t turn out so well for poor Georgie, who just wants to see some damn floating balloons.

The trailer also features a clip of The Losers Club examining a map of Derry on an image projector, trying to figure out where Pennywise (or “It”) lives. Immediately after discovering that Pennywise must live within Derry’s underground sewer system, the projector begins switching to different images on its own and soon shows the children pictures of a partially covered (but still menacing-looking) Pennywise.

It is directed by Andrés Muschietti, who also directed the 2013 Spanish horror film Mama. The film stars Allegiant‘s Bill Skarsgård as Pennyiwse and Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier, a member of The Losers Club. Though the trailer doesn’t give us a clear sense of whether or not the 26-year old Skarsgård will make a convincing Pennywise, we’re sure that plenty of other clips and teasers will be released before It comes out on September 8.

Until then, check out the first official teaser trailer and poster below: