This Exclusive It Sneak Peek Is Like Swimming Inside Of A Toilet Bowl

May 7, 2017
Crystal

The young cast of Andrés Muschietti’s anticipated It remake made quite the unforgettable entrance to debut an exclusive sneak peek of the horror film at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and it’s official: We’re never sleeping, or diving into a sewer, ever again.

The sneak peek opens with the Losers Club in the Barrens. But Eddie’s (Jack Dylan Grazer) not down with wading through any grey water. “It’s basically piss and shit so I’m just telling you. You guys are splashing around in millions of gallons of Derry pee.”

Among all of the other terrible things that happen in Derry—like children getting their limbs torn off—standing a sewer doesn’t actually sound like the worst thing. But Eddie and Richie’s (Finn Wolfhard) preteen banter is interrupted by the sickening sound of Pennywise the Clown’s (Bill Skarsgård) laughter and a mysterious red balloon.

Scream.

