It Director Says 'Chapter Two' Will Have A Much Darker Tone

At the end ofÂ It, seven middle school misfits make a blood oath to return to their creepy hometown of Derry, Maine in 27 years to see if the demonic forceÂ that terrorized their childhoods returns to wreak havoc on a new generation of kids. If the evil entity does, in fact, rise again from the depths of the sewers, then the Losers’ Club will be there to stopÂ itâ€”once and for all. Hence the need for that closing title card: Chapter One.

Fans of Stephen King’s seminal horror novel know there’s much,Â muchÂ more to the story, and director Andy Muschietti has alreadyÂ expressed interestÂ in completing the Losers’ journey.

Given theÂ record-breaking success of the R-rated filmÂ at the box office, a sequel is all but guaranteed. (The Hollywood ReporterÂ reports that Chapter Two is alreadyÂ moving aheadÂ at New Line.) But whatÂ can we expect fromÂ It‘s second chapter?Â “For me it’s very important to keep the characters engaged emotionally,”Â Muschietti told MTV News during a press day for the film last month.

But don’t expect the sequelÂ to haveÂ the same kind of humor. Scene-stealer Richie “Trashmouth” Tozier (Finn Wolfhard) aside, Chapter Two will have a much darker tone.

“It won’t be a comedy,” Muschietti said, assuredly. “If the second movie happens, I really want toÂ recover the dialogue between the two timelines that the book had.”

In King’sÂ 1,138-page tome, the timelinesâ€”of the Losers’ Club as kids in 1957 and when they return to Derry as adults in 1985â€”are intertwined throughout the narrative.

Muschietti’sÂ ItÂ is set in 1989, meaning that Chapter Two would most likely take place in 2016. But instead of just following adult versions of Bill, Ben, Bev, Richie, Stan, Mike, and Eddie, the sequel would also flashback to that haunted summer of 1989â€”or perhaps to the Macroverse, a.k.a. the other dimension whereÂ ItÂ dwellsâ€”and follow the Losers’ and Pennywise the Dancing Clown during key moments in their childhoods, too.

Muschietti isn’t worried about his young castÂ aging, either. “I wouldn’t care so much about that,” he said. “Through the magic of cinema, there are practical solutions for that.”

