Two Of Pennywise’s Victims Make Important Cameos In New It Trailer

May 8, 2017
Stacey

It

    RELEASE
  • September 8, 2017

Are you done shaking after the effects of watching that freaky It clip at the MTV Movie & TV Awards last night? If you are, think back to this key scene: In between Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard) and Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Dylan Grazer) bickering about staph infections and gray water, the Losers Club find a lone clue in the sewers—Betty Ripsom’s shoe.

But who is Betty Ripsom? She’s a minor character from Stephen King’s novel, one of several children reported missing in Derry, Maine, during Pennywise’s 1980s reign of terror.

In the book, Betty was mauled by Pennywise the day after Christmas, but her story doesn’t end there. Her parents and classmate Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis) later hear Betty’s “voice” coming up through the sink, screaming and laughing. So when Stan Uris (Wyatt Oleff) asks in the clip, “What if she’s still here?” I think it’s safe to say we already have our answer.

Besides introducing audiences to Betty, our exclusive clip gave us a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of Patrick Hockstetter (Owen Teague), who was completely left out of the 1990 version. This will be our first time seeing him played out on the big screen, and if director Andrés Muschietti follows the book, audiences are going to be more freaked out by Patrick’s storyline than that of a demon clown.

While no actress is currently listed to play Betty in the film, we’re crossing our fingers she’ll make a physical appearance so we can watch her entire storyline in action. Simply hearing her voice through pipes won’t be enough this time.

