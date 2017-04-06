Share This: Real Clowns Aren’t Too Thrilled About The It Film Adaptation Sara

Last year’s spike in creepy clown sightings had people steering clear of all red-nosed entertainers, and many speculated that the unexplained abundance of clowns was part of a twisted, unconventional marketing campaign for the upcoming film adaptation of It. Now that It‘s actual trailer is out, it seems that clown panic is on the rise yet again—and actual clowns are not very happy about it.

MEL Magazine recently asked a few real-life clowns to voice their opinions about the fact that It—Stephen King’s popular clown-centric 1988 horror novel—is being turned into a movie. One clown, Roger Fojas (known in the clowning circuit as “Ringmaster Roger” and “Humpy Pumpy”) claims that It “will make kids so terrified of clowns that their parents will stop booking clowns for birthday parties,” and that the amount of people visiting his clown Yelp page is already starting to decrease. Foljas even went so far as to compare widespread fear of clowns to racism, arguing that for some people, seeing a clown “creates that kind of visceral reaction.” Not cool, Roger.

Another clown, Nick Kane (aka Mr. Nick) explained that the clown paranoia is disappointing, considering that clowns “just experienced a nice break from the scary clown meme from last October.”

Apparently, notable creepy clown figures like It‘s Pennywise and Pogo the Clown (the alter ego of serial killer John Wayne Gacy) are also discouraging people from becoming clowns themselves. While Guilford Adams (aka “Gilly”) pursued clowning because he wanted to make people laugh and emulate childhood heroes like Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, he and many other clowns are now worried that the perpetuation of the creepy clown trope is negatively affecting their profession as a whole. “No one sticks up for a clown. The only thing cooler to dislike is a mime,” Adams went on to say.

As for other sensitive groups affected by this recent trailer, we have yet to hear The Cat in the Hat‘s take on all this, but we pray he’s doing alright.

The recently released trailer for It, which attracted almost 200 million views within 24 hours of it being posted, generated positive, negative, and fear-filled reactions alike on social media. The movie doesn’t come out until September 8, but you can watch the widely watched It trailer below: