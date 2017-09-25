How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

It Finally Meets Its Box Office Match In Kingsman: The Golden Circle

September 25, 2017
Hilary H
Kingsman It

Sure, Pennywise may have the sewers under his demonic control, but it turns out even he has to take a backseat to Channing Tatum wielding a Southern accent, a Stetson, and a secret mission.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle—the sequel to 2014’s popular spy jaunt Kingsman: The Secret Service earned the top spot at the box office for this week and kept It from holding that claim for the third week in a row.

A drop-off was to be expected, and It‘s second place status is nothing to laugh at thanks to the $30+ million it grossed over the course of the last three days.

The success of the adaptation of Stephen King’s horror classic makes this victory for the Kingsman crew all the sweeter, though: It broke shortly after its September 8 release, trouncing all other King debuts in theatres to score the best opening ever for a horror title and any September movie opening to date.

So, Kingsman fans, if you haven’t made your way to the theatre yet, be sure to raise your popcorn and cheers Colin Firth’s espionage skills.

