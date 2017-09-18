Share This: Bill Skarsgård Braces Fans For ‘Really, Really Disturbing’ It Flashback Jon

Many risky decisions were made in It’s long road to the screen—most notably, whatever decision caused original director Cary Fukunaga to leave the project—but, judging from the film’s amazing box office performance ($371 million worldwide and counting), most of those choices paid off. However, there’s at least one significant omission that fans have good reason to be curious about, according to Bill Skarsgård. In a recent conversation with Variety, the actor highlighted a key scene that’s missing from the theatrical cut:

“There was a scene we shot that was a flashback from the 1600s, before Pennywise [was Pennywise]. The scene turned out really, really disturbing—and I’m not the clown. I look more like myself. It’s very disturbing, and sort of a backstory for what It is, or where Pennywise came from. That might be something worth exploring in the second one. The idea is the ‘It’ entity was dormant for thousands and thousands of years. The [flashback] scene hints on that.”

Elaborating on the sequel, Skarsgård suggested that the filmmakers have some trippy plans that tap directly into the weirder side of Stephen King’s novel. “The book is very abstract and metaphysical about what it means to exist and the idea of fantasy and imagination and all of these things,” he said. “I think that could be cool to explore as well. It’s like, what is Pennywise? He only exists in the imagination of children. If you don’t believe him to be real then he might not be real. There’s an interesting aspect to explore there.”

It is in theatres now. You can read our review here and watch the trailer below.