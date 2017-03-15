Share This: InnerSpace’s Top 5 Star Trek Captains Mark

Last week, we announced that Jason Isaacs (who is best known as Lucious Malfoy in the Harry Potter films) would play Captain Lorca on Star Trek: Discovery. Isaacs follows an illustrious group of actors, including William Shatner, Sir Patrick Stewart, Avery Brooks, Kate Mulgrew, and Scott Bakula.

A Star Trek Captain has to be a strong, charismatic leader, with the ability to command a Starship. They have to be morally strong, compassionate, and brilliant improvisers. With that in mind, InnerSpace recently listed their top five Captains:

Now here are my personal picks, which I’ve confined my choices to just the TV shows:

5. Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) Enterprise (2001-2005)

Jonathan Archer was a pioneer, as chronologically he’s the first Star Trek Captain. All the bugs were not worked out on his ship, so he spent less time as an adventurer than the other Captains.

4. Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) Star Trek: Voyager (1995-2001)

In the first episode of Star Trek: Voyager Janeway’s ship is flung into the Delta Quadrant, 70,000 light years from home. Leading her crew back was a massive task, but even more impressive to me was that she was able to unite one of the most diverse and fractured crews in the Star Trek franchise.

3. Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993-1999)

DS9 was ahead of its time, exploring the themes of war, religion, and refugees. It also shifted the action to a station rather than a starship. Captain Sisko had a complex destiny, as he was part of a Bajoran prophecy, and his role in the Dominion War was crucial. Sisko made some of the most surprising choices, particularly in the episode In The Pale Moonlight.

2. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994)

Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard is an introspective philosopher, a master of diplomacy, and a charismatic leader who set a high moral standard for his crew. Time and again he proved able to stand against the greatest threats to the Federation. Picard maintained his humanity when he was assimilated by the Borg, and he even issued the command that defeated them, and who could forget his defiance when he was tortured by the Cardassians and offered his freedom if he lied and said he saw five lights.

1. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) Star Trek (1966-1969)

William Shatner’s Kirk is the quintessential Star Trek Captain. The classically trained Shatner set the tone for all the Captains who followed him, and it is not a coincidence that the actors who followed him had theatrical backgrounds. Kirk’s greatest asset was his bravery, and he was never afraid to sacrifice himself for the ship and his crew. Kirk was resourceful in combat, and he always found a way to win, whether it was battling the Gorn, or inventing Fizzbin. Kirk was the captain I grew up with, so as fond as I am of the others, he’s my Captain.