Didn’t catch InnerSpace‘s Top 30 Hottest Sci-Fi Stars of 2016 special on television? Well, even if you did, hosts Ajay, Morgan, and Teddy gave us their more personal reasons why who made what on their list. From Zoie Palmer to Benedict Cumberbatch (spoiler alert: this year’s list contains zero names that begin with the letter A), we think you’ll be surprised, delighted, and maybe even a little shocked by our selections.

Don’t believe us? Read on!

30. Michael Fassbender

It’s safe to say this hot star is rapidly being recognized as one of the greatest actors of his generation, and deservedly so. But the REALLY great news is that with unforgettable roles in the X-Men and Alien franchises AND his highly anticipated starring turn in the Assassin’s Creed flick, he’s now also solidly established as a geek icon! (Teddy)

29. Zoie Palmer

She may seem like a Lost Girl (*pats self on back*) aboard a spaceship with a nefarious crew–but in the upcoming third season of her hit Space series, Dark Matter, we’re expecting she’ll be in a more powerful role now that she’s finally got some emotions. (Ajay)

28. John Cho

He boldly went where no character has gone before! (Morgan)

27. Gabriel Luna

His surname is Spanish for “moon,” and that couldn’t be more on-the-mark because gazing at this smokin’ actor elicits the same romantic wonder we feel when looking up at that celestial pie in the sky! His list of acclaimed performances is ever-growing, but it’s his recent portrayal of Robbie Reyes–aka, Ghost Rider–in Season 4 of Marvel’s Agents of Shield that really sets OUR skulls ablaze…with desire. Smoldering, indeed. (Teddy)

26. Leslie Jones

Confidence along with a great sense of humor is always a hot combination and unless your sense of humour is a ghost she’s sure to have you busting a gut. (Ajay)

25. Shohreh Aghdashloo

If you don’t recognize this Expanse star by her powerful on screen presence her unmistakable voice will have your ear drums taking notice. (Ajay)

24. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson

The push-pull chemistry between the first duo on our list actually spawned the fandom term ‘shipping’ back in the ’90s, as so many of we fans hotly debated whether their characters should take their perennially embattled professional relationship to the next level. After the initial run of the sci-fi series that made them stars each of these formidable actors went on to a slew of other amazing roles, but their strong fanbase always wanted to believe they’d return to the FBI to help crack another round of paranormal cases. And finally, in 2016, they did–and there was no mystery as to whether their on-screen chemistry endures. (Teddy)

23. Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton

These two strong, beautiful and mysterious women will have you wanting to Go West while questioning everything you think you know. (Ajay)

22. Sarah Wayne Callies and Josh Holloway

These two just can’t catch a break. Smoke monster, zombies, and now an alien invasion. (Morgan)

21. Mike Colter

This hunky Virgo first captured our attention as a tough boxer trained by Morgan Freeman in the incredible (and incredibly depressing) film Million Dollar Baby. But it’s his more recent work on the small screen that’s catapulted him into Hot Genre Star territory (and onto our list!). After stand-out roles on The Good Wife, The Following, and American Horror Story, he’s now breathing new, muscular life into longstanding Marvel character Luke Cage. (Teddy)

20. Steven Strait

If this Captain brings you coffee in bed, watch out for matchsticks. Ew. (Morgan)

19. Sofia Boutella

Her bladed prosthetic legs and ass-fighting skills will have you crying for your mommy. (Morgan)

18. Idris Elba

While on a break from standing sentry in the Asgardian realms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this A-list star recently gave the Star Trek universe one of its most memorable villains, in the 2016 smash-hit Star Trek Beyond. The major Genre roles just keep coming for this talented thespian – and we can’t WAIT to see him as gunslinger Roland Deschain in the long-awaited film adaptation of Stephen King’s magnum opus, The Dark Tower. (Teddy)

17. Jeffrey Dean Morgan



This Comedian wasn’t getting any laughs for his most recent genre roll. But he sure was turning heads and not just with his devilish good looks. (Ajay)

16. The Women of Game of Thrones

Unquestionably the hottest show on TV and now that winter is here, it’s impossible to pick just one of these outstanding leading ladies. (Ajay)

15. Jason Momoa

Known for playing tough badass fellas, this Game of Thrones and Stargate: Atlantis alumnus recently stopped by InnerSpace to tell us about his role in Discovery Canada’s gritty new historical drama, Frontier. Soon he’ll controlling the tides (of our hearts!) as Aquaman – the brief glimpse we got of the character in Batman v Superman was just enough to whet our appetites for a longer, wetter look in 2017’s superhero ensemble Justice League and in his own eponymous movie in 2018. It’s like lookin’ in a mirror with this dude. (Teddy)

14. Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence

He’s good with a quad blaster. She’s good with a bow and arrow. Together they are out of this world. (Morgan)

13. Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland

Panthers and spiders, and a couple of scene-stealers—oh my! (Morgan)

12. Benedict Cumberbatch

If you’re like me (and if you are, I’m so sorry) you LOVE this actor but you were starting to get a tad concerned about his potential over-exposure and over-use, especially in the Genre world. Sherlock, The Hobbit, Star Trek, and now Doctor Strange–could this be TOO MUCH of a good thing? Well, after seeing his recent performance as Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe my answer is…..NOPE!! Bring it on, you hunky and wildly talented Brit. Bring it on….like Khan. (rhyming FTW). (Teddy)

11. The Cast of Stranger Things

The must-watch show of the summer turned the world upside down for its stars who were largely unknown actors before things got stranger. (Ajay)

10. Hannah John-Kamen and Melissa O’Neil

We couldn’t pick a favourite between these Two total tens who lead two Space original series. (Ajay)

9. Rami Malek

As if it wasn’t enough for this up-and-comer to score a major upset at last year’s Prime Time Emmy Awards by beating out seasoned veterans Kevin Spacey and Liev Schreiber to take home Best Actor in a Drama, he then proceeded to give one of the most memorable speeches of the evening. Giving recognition & love to anyone who’s ever felt like an outcast was a class-act move, and apropos of the character he so deftly portrays in the series Mr. Robot. To say this guy has a promising future ahead of him would be an understatement of cyber-conspiratorial proportions! (Teddy)

8. Gal Gadot

FINALLY!!!!!!! That’s it. That’s your hint. (Morgan)

7. Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie

WHO wouldn’t want to travel anywhere in time and space with this dynamic duo? (Morgan)

6. Margot Robbie

Apparently this Australian beauty just narrowly lost-out on the role of the Invisible Woman in the 2015 re-make of the Fantastic Four. Fate is a fortuitous thing because dodging that box-office bullet meant she was available to score the role-of-a-lifetime as Harley Quinn in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. Easily the best part of an already pretty solid film, she transfixed audiences with her psychopathic charms and secured her own well-deserved standalone film in the DC Film Universe. Isn’t it awesome when good things happen to good people who play bad people?! (Teddy)

5. Felicity Jones

This pick for our list isn’t a rogue idea at all. Er’so I hear. (Ajay)

4. Kit Harrington

If you don’t think this guy is hot in every way than you know nothing. (Morgan)

3. Eddie Redmayne

Expanding the infinitely beloved world of Harry Potter by creating another film franchise was a risky move; living up to the standard set by those original movies was no small task, even for the most qualified of wizards. But the combination of J.K. Rowling’s (*ahem*) fantastic script, David Yates inspired direction, and the quirky pitch-perfect performance by this Oscar-winner left Potterheads and Muggles alike as happy as a Sorting Hat on the first day at Hogwarts. (Teddy)

2. Ryan Reynolds

Now that he’s a dad he might have to watch his R-rated mouth around his kids. (Morgan)

1. Tatiana Maslany

What’s hotter than winning an Emmy? Ending your hit Space series on a high note and having the world as your oyster. (Ajay)