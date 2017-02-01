Share This: The Final Word On Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Nigel

Resident Evil is the Fast and Furious (or the xXx, if you prefer) of zombie films. You’re not supposed to take it seriously, the action and violence is beyond over-the-top, and the creators constantly leave the door open to keep adding more movies to the franchise. Presently, six Resident Evil films have been released, and all of them have been supported by die-hard fans. Newbs to the franchise may find it hard to get into something like Resident Evil: The Final Chapter so late into the story, but for fans, this film ties up many strings and answers questions that were posed at the beginning of the series. Check out the trailer:

Hats off to Milla Jovovich, who plays the one woman army named Alice in the film. From the stunts to the combat, Jovovich once again proves that she’s one of the best action stars out there (something that, besides her role in The Fifth Element, we don’t think she gets enough credit for). This may be the last film Jovovich does as Alice, but she’s a kick-ass lady and we’re sure we’ll be seeing more of her on the big screen.