News

Talking All Things Harry Potter With Mischief Managed

January 25, 2017
April
Michief-Managed

Weeknights 6e 3p

InnerSpace crashed the weekly recording of the Mischief Managed podcast to chat with our fellow Potterheads and learn more about their undying love for The Boy Who Lived.

Established in Toronto, the group’s podcast promises to fulfill your recommended dose of Potter in each episode. With topics ranging from film recaps to character profiles, this crew of friends know just about everything when it comes to J.K. Rowling’s magical universe.

Morgan visited Toronto’s The Lockhart (because where else would we record a Harry Potter podcast, other than at a Harry Potter-themed bar, duh?) to record a special session with the Mischief crew and things got pretty wild. Spoiler alert—there’s a lot of Slytherin talk.

Check out Morgan’s chat on the Mischief Managed podcast, here, on January 27.

