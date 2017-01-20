Share This: All-Access Gaming: Game Accessibility For Everyone Nigel

Ajay went to Playstation Experience 2016 in Anaheim, California and what I expected him to come back with was tons of great game content on the new Sony titles (which he always does). But there was one thing really surprised me and that was an interview with Josh Straub, editor-in-chief of the gaming site D.A.G.E.R system.

The Disabled Accessibility for Gaming Entertainment Rating System looks at various areas of disability and rates individual games into categories accessibility. This system is not only used on their site which rates current games, but they also work with the gaming industry to help make game software more accessible for players.

One of the key ways to engage people on issues in need of change is to know that they are motivated primarily by self-interest. That’s what really connected me to what Josh and his team were doing. He tapped into something all gamers need to know—you’ll probably be playing video games when you’re elderly and you’ll want to be able to play them.

They’ve worked closely with Naughty Dog on the accessibility features of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and hopefully, this will start a trend of game developers making great titles that are also accessible to people with disability. Ability deteriorates as we all age, and a system like DAGERS is helping ensure that elderly gaming doesn’t have to be a nightmare. That’s something we should all get behind.