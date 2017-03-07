Share This: InnerSpace Takes A Look At The New Kids On The Injustice 2 Block Nigel

Injustice 2 drops players right back in a super-powered brawl of DC heroes and villains, but with the addition of a Destiny-esque gear system, new over-the-top super movies and of course, new characters. The developers, NetherRealm Studios, built their roster by factoring in character lore, personality, popularity, and fighting style. Being the creators of Mortal Kombat, you can bet that the fighting will pack a powerful punch, so here are five new characters from Injustice 2 that we think will be heavyweights in the ring.

Doctor Fate

As one of the more recent character reveals, the choice of Doctor Fate is a unique one because he barely lays an actual hand on you. Teleportation and an arsenal of mystic ankhs make Doctor Fate a force to be reckoned with.

Robin

Being the developers behind Mortal Kombat, it comes as no surprise that the Robin chosen for this game is the Damian Wayne incarnation. The former League of Assassins’ protégé fits in well with his katana and ninja-like acrobatic combos. Plus, his victory pose is one of the best in the game!

Harley Quinn

If Batman’s right-hand man can make it in, there’s no reason why Joker’s sidekick, Harley Quinn, should be left out. Like the Joker in the previous game, be prepared for maniacal laughter as she bashes you with bats, hammers, and hyenas—yes, even her pets get in on the action.

Blue Beetle

Being one of the first characters unveiled for the new game, Blue Beetle is good all around. He’s fast, agile, good up close, and he can keep people away with his hand cannons. As the young gun of this roster, it’s also fun to see him size up with the other heroes.

Darkseid

As one of DC’s biggest bads, you just know that Darkseid is going to be a tough opponent. With his superman-level strength and his Omega Beams that can go anywhere, its going to be hard for him to miss a target. We only got a brief glimpse of him in the previous game, but now we know he’s here to stay!