Share This: Incredibles 2 Gives Jack-Jack All The Cool Superhero Powers In Supercharged First Footage Crystal

The very first footage from Pixar’s long-awaited sequel to The Incredibles was screened for over 7,000 fans at D23, Disney’s fan expo, on Friday (July 14). Incredibles 2 will focus on Elastigirl (voiced by Holly Hunter), who’s now in the spotlight on her own superhero adventures, while Mr. Incredible (voiced by Craig T. Nelson) stays at home with little Jack-Jack.

Director Brad Bird explained that the work-in-progress scene fans were treated to from Incredibles 2 was inspired by a very simple idea: Bob Parr falling asleep while watching TV with Jack-Jack. At this point in the film, which will pick up right where the first film (released in 2004) ended, stay-at-home dad Bob has no idea about his son’s burgeoning powers. But the scene in question changes all that.

It begins with young Jack-Jack on his sleeping father’s lap, watching an old, black-and-white crime movie. But when he spots a raccoon outside the window who bears a strong likeness to the robber he sees on television, he follows his superhero instincts and goes in pursuit of the “bad guy” — or in this case, the feral raccoon digging through trash.

Jack-Jack then proceeds to use every superhero power in the book—laser vision, elasticity, fire, multiplicity, and the ability to walk through objects — to try and take down this raccoon. (The raccoon puts up quite a fight.) The only problem is that Jack-Jack doesn’t have the ability to control what he’s doing, so the Parr family’s new mid-century modern home/lair takes a bit of damage in the process.

When Mr. Incredible starts to wake up, he runs outside and grabs Jack-Jack, who then becomes five Jack-Jacks, all bouncing around like a army of tiny babies. While Mr. Incredible attempts to collect all of the Jack-Jacks, the raccoon flees, but not without one final battle cry (from a safe distance away).

However, Mr. Incredible isn’t worried about the damage. He’s too proud of his young son to notice. “You’ve got powers!” he exclaims. But as he looks around and assesses the damage, he realizes that Jack-Jack is way more powerful than he could have ever imagined. It’s a really fun clip, one that perfectly demonstrates the kind of humour and irreverence the superhero genre so desperately needs right now.

Despite the fact that the sequel picks up relatively soon after the first film, Bird said there will be a noticeable change in how the characters move and appear due to how advanced the technology has become. That’s not the only change fans will notice, either. The Parr family has a new house, since the old one blew up, and Bird described it as a “cross between a dream house and a super lair.” Water flows throughout the whole home, and it’s made up of entirely sharp edges, which means it was a nightmare to baby-proof.

Incredibles 2 will put the Parr family into an expanded universe that includes exciting new superhero allies and a brand-new villain. The entire voice cast has returned for Incredibles 2, with the exception of Dash, who is now voiced by young newcomer Huck Milner. Nelson, Hunter, Sarah Vowell (Violet), Milner, and Samuel L. Jackson (Frozone) also appeared on stage at D23 for the very first time.

Incredibles 2 hits theatres on June 15, 2018.