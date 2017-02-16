How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

How To Win In A Fight… According To Ice Cube

February 16, 2017
Amy P

Weeknights 6e 3p

InnerSpace host Teddy Wilson recently went to Los Angeles to interview the cast of Fist Fight, which included a one-on-one with actor/musician Ice Cube. The two chatted about fighting the system, fighting co-actor Charlie Day and… fighting each other!

Yes, Teddy had the gall to ask Ice Cube how the former NWA rapper would go about taking him down in a fist-fight (needless to say, it was a given that Teddy would be taken down).

Ice Cube’s sole piece of advice for winning a fight was “TAKE. THE FIRST. PUNCH. If you know there’s no way this is not going to end in a fight, make sure you take the first punch cause it sucks getting hit first.”

Catch more of the interview in the clip below:

Trending
RELATED
News
A Closer Look At The Newly Released Thor: Ragnarok And Black Panther Con...
News
Hugh Jackman Is Claw-fully Excited About Logan’s X-23
News
This New Kong: Skull Island Clip Ties Right Into Godzilla
News
Beauty And The Beast’s Luke Evans Singing ‘Gaston’ Might Make You ...
INNERSPACE CLIPS